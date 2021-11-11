Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.40. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 36,973 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.