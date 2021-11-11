Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

