Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Purchases 11,070 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

