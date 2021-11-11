Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $24,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

