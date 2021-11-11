Insider Buying: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO Acquires 996 Shares of Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.68 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

