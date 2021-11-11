Insider Buying: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO Acquires 996 Shares of Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.68 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
