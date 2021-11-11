Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director F L. Garrett III bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $391.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

