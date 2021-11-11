Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 74 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11).

On Monday, October 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

Shares of SBRE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 196 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 127,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £490 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.