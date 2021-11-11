Insider Buying: Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Acquires 2,150 Shares of Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) insider John McFarlane acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$23.37 ($16.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,245.50 ($35,889.64).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.31. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

