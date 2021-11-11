Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 4th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alector by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
