Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alector by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

