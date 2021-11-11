Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $327.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

