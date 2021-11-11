Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $648,237.10 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $648,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20.

On Monday, August 23rd, Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $187,582.52.

Shares of BL stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.