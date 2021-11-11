Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 18,184 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $1,647,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

