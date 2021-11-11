Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Sells 2,030 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total value of $1,420,370.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $670.11 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.50.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

