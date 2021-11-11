Insider Selling: CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Sells 4,021 Shares of Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,711. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.
