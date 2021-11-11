Insider Selling: CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Sells 4,021 Shares of Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,711. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

