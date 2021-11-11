Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $181,782.72 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,148,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,786,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

