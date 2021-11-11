Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FormFactor stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.