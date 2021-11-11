Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:HXL opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.65 and a beta of 1.40.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
Further Reading: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.