Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

