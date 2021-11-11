Insider Selling: Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,963,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,507. Mandiant Inc has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mandiant stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MNDT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

