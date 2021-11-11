Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00.

MGM opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 507.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

