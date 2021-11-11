Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $465,480.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $157.01 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $124.38 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $161.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.