Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 2,022 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $754,672.10.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $15.87 on Wednesday, hitting $537.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,227. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $556.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

