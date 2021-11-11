Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells 129,261 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.60 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

