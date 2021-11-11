Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 5,737 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OSTK traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $19,858,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

