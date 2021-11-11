Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDC Energy stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. 643,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

