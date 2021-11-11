Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.21 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

