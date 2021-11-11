Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Sells $2,333,868.80 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRCH opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

