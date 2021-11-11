Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $364,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 693,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,634. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

