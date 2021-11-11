Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $1,545,480.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SKY opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

