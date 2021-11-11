Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $1,545,480.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SKY opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $77.40.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.