Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 114 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,641,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

