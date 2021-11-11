Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 114 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Standex International stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $120.00.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,641,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
