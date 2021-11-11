Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 454,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.