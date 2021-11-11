Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 454,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
