Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells $703,906.50 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $353.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.