Insider Selling: TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Sells 3,586 Shares of Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TSC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 370,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $997.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.