Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 175 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $18,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USNA opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

