Insider Selling: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $112,694.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WTBA opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $551.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

