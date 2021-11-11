inSure DeFi (SURE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $470,603.00

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $97.86 million and approximately $470,603.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00225151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.