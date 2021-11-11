Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $29.48. Intapp shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 64 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $14,401,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,300,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

