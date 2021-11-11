Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 233.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 5.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.70.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $422.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,944. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day moving average of $388.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

