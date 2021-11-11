Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,722. The stock has a market cap of $946.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

