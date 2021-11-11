Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $42.90. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.