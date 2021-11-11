Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.83. 942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

