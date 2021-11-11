Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Interface from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Interface stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

