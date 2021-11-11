inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in inTEST by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in inTEST by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 23.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.