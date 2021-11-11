Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

