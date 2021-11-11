Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,908. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

