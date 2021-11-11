Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 401,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45.

