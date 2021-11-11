Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 4.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 135,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCT opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

