Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

