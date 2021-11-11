Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $163,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

