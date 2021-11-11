Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $179,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

