Invesco Ltd. Has $152.21 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Global Payments worth $152,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

GPN stock opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

